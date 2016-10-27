FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
RPT-BRIEF-DNB Q3 net result beats forecast, maintains loan loss estimate
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 27, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

RPT-BRIEF-DNB Q3 net result beats forecast, maintains loan loss estimate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa

* q3 net profit nok 4.1 billion (reuters poll nok 3.85 billion)

* Capital target reached ahead of schedule

* q3 net interest income nok 8.48 billion (reuters poll nok 8.60 billion)

* q3 loan losses nok 2.18 billion (reuters poll loss nok 2.17 billion)

* q3 pretax profit before impairments nok 7.37 billion (reuters poll nok 7.26 billion)

* says in 2016, total impairment losses will exceed nok 6 billion

* Retains its estimate of total impairment losses of nok 18 billion for 2016-2018 period

* According to our forecasts, individual losses will level off, while need for collective impairment losses will probably be reduced in 2017 and 2018

* Overall, we think that there are somewhat brighter prospects for norwegian economy from 2017 onwards

* says common equity tier 1 capital ratio, calculated according to transitional rules, is 15.7 per cent

* says during q3, a new milestone was already reached when bank fulfilled its capital target for 2017

* says once capital level has been reached, it is important that we also meet expectations of our owners by normalising our dividend payout ratio as soon as possible. Long-term target is to have a dividend payout ratio of more than 50 per cent of net annual profits

* says finanstilsynet's guidance concerning capitalisation is in line with bank's own ambitions

* During the third quarter, a new milestone was already reached when the bank fulfilled its capital target for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.