RPT-BRIEF-DNB Q3 net result beats forecast, maintains loan loss estimate

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dnb Asa

* q3 net profit nok 4.1 billion (reuters poll nok 3.85 billion)

* Capital target reached ahead of schedule

* q3 net interest income nok 8.48 billion (reuters poll nok 8.60 billion)

* q3 loan losses nok 2.18 billion (reuters poll loss nok 2.17 billion)

* q3 pretax profit before impairments nok 7.37 billion (reuters poll nok 7.26 billion)

* says in 2016, total impairment losses will exceed nok 6 billion

* Retains its estimate of total impairment losses of nok 18 billion for 2016-2018 period

* According to our forecasts, individual losses will level off, while need for collective impairment losses will probably be reduced in 2017 and 2018

* Overall, we think that there are somewhat brighter prospects for norwegian economy from 2017 onwards

* says common equity tier 1 capital ratio, calculated according to transitional rules, is 15.7 per cent

* says during q3, a new milestone was already reached when bank fulfilled its capital target for 2017

* says once capital level has been reached, it is important that we also meet expectations of our owners by normalising our dividend payout ratio as soon as possible. Long-term target is to have a dividend payout ratio of more than 50 per cent of net annual profits

* says finanstilsynet's guidance concerning capitalisation is in line with bank's own ambitions

During the third quarter, a new milestone was already reached when the bank fulfilled its capital target for 2017