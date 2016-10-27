FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-KAS Bank Net result in Q3 at 1.9 million euros
#Financials
October 27, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-KAS Bank Net result in Q3 at 1.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - KAS Bank Nv

* Net operational result in Q3 of 4.4 million euros ($4.80 million); YTD: 5.3 million euros. Both amounts are excluding non-recurring it employee harmonization costs of net 2.5 million euros

* Net result in Q3 of 1.9 million euros, YTD: 2.8 million euros

* 3 pct growth in assets under administration to 519 billion euros and new clients in all three home markets (the Netherlands, Germany and UK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

