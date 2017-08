Oct 27 (Reuters) - ICT Automatisering Nv :

* Q3 revenue 21.0 million euros ($22.91 million) versus 17.1 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 2.1 million euros vs 1.7 million euros year ago

* ICT confirms its expectation of an improvement in EBITDA between 25 pct-35 pct for the full year 2016 compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)