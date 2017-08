Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* Total fee-earning assets at $6.80 billion as of June 30, compared to $7.36 billion at Dec. 31, 2015

* H1 net loss after minorities $3.5 million versus loss $5.0 million year ago Source text - bit.ly/2e0QJG9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)