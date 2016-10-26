FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-China Gas Holdings says general partner and limited partners enters limited partnership agreement
October 26, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-China Gas Holdings says general partner and limited partners enters limited partnership agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - China Gas Holdings Ltd

* General partner and limited partners entered into limited partnership agreement in relation to formation of fund

* Fund is expected to have an aggregate capital commitment of up to rmb10.02 billion

* Fund shall focus on investing in company's 4g (png, lng, cng and lpg) energy projects

* Subsidiary entered into equity transfer agreement with investor's gp for transfer of 30% of equity interest in general partner

* Equity transfer agreement with investor's gp for transfer of 30% of equity interest in general partner from unit investor's gp at rmb6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
