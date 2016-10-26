FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property Holdings says Hpl and Chinex and Champ and Lksof enters agreement
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2016 / 10:06 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property Holdings says Hpl and Chinex and Champ and Lksof enters agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd

* Deal in relation to sale of entire issued share capital of mapleleaf developments

* Consideration for disposal will be an amount determined by taking agreed value of property at rmb20 billion

* Sellers will make available from handover completion a total of rmb11 billion of vendor financing

* Sellers will also separately make available working capital facility of rmb300 million

* Hpl and chinex and champ (as sellers) and lksof (as seller guarantor for champ) entered into a sale and purchase agreement

* Agreement in relation to sale of entire issued share capital of mapleleaf developments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.