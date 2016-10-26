BRIEF-China New Town Development Co enters cooperative investment agreement with Vanke Bj

Oct 26 (Reuters) - China New Town Development Co Ltd

* Cdb New Town and Vanke Bj entered into cooperative investment agreement

* Cdb new town shall contribute equity capital of rmb50 million in cash to joint venture to be incorporated with vanke bj for project

* Unit, vanke bj entered into a series of investment agreements with Junzhuang Town Government Of Beijing Mentongou District

* Agreements also with Mengwu Village Co-Op, Dongshan village co-op and Jiahua for development of junzhuang town project

* Project for total amount of rmb209.4 million

* Pursuant agreements group and vanke bj shall jointly develop and operate project