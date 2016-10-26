FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q3 earnings per share $0.99
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 10:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Prosperity Bancshares Q3 earnings per share $0.99

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc :

* Q3 earnings per share $0.99

* Prosperity Bancshares Inc - increase in dividend of 13.33% to $0.34 per share for Q4 2016

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.92 excluding items

* Prosperity Bancshares - net interest income before provision for credit losses for three months ended September 30, 2016 was $154.1 million versus $156.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Prosperity Bancshares Inc - at September 30, 2016, oil and gas loans totaled about $309 million or 3.2% of total loans - sec filing Source text (bit.ly/2eKUM8P) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
