10 months ago
#Apparel & Accessories
October 26, 2016 / 10:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Shangtex Holding offers to buy Luen Thai Holdings for HK$1.49 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Luen Thai Holdings Ltd

* hsbc, on behalf of offeror, intends to make voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire all of issued shares from shareholders at offer price of hk$1.80 per share

* aggregate cash consideration payable by offeror under offer will amount to HK$1.49 billion assuming full acceptance of offer

* offeror parent is Shangtex Holding co; offeror is Shangtex (Hong Kong) Limited

* Company intends to declare and pay a special interim cash dividend of not less than hk$0.82 per share

* application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9 : 00 a.m. On 27 october 2016

* For each share hk$1.80 in cash

* disposal vendor (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and disposal purchaser entered into disposal agreement

* sale of disposal businesses at a total consideration of us$110.3mln

* disposal purchaser is torpedo management limited Source text (bit.ly/2eQgsi2) Further company coverage:

