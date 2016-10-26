BRIEF-ITC says cigarettes business remained subdued in Sept qtr

Oct 26 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd

* Says FMCG-cigarettes segment continues to be impacted due to severe pressure on legal cigarette industry

* Says operating conditions in hotels and paperboards, paper and packaging segment also remains subdued

* Proposed graphic health warnings excessively large, extremely gruesome, unreasonable

* Paperboards,Paper,Packaging segment revenue impacted by subdued demand in FMCG, legal cigarette industry, zero duty imports and cheap imports from china

* Global average size of GHW is only about 30 percent coverage of principal display area

* Says new graphic health warning will encourage flow of illegal trade of brands owned by international companies

* Steeper currency depreciation in competing geographies and lower wheat crop output in india constrained growth in agri business exports

* Says construction activities at luxury hotel projects in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad are progressing satisfactorily

* Says paperboards,paper & packaging biz in process of setting up bleached chemical thermo mechanical pulp mill at bhadrachalam unit

* Says new mill at Bhadrachalam unit expected to be commissioned in 2nd half of current financial year

* Says New GHW Will Provide further fillip to growth of illegal ciggerattes in country