FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-ITC says cigarettes business remained subdued in Sept qtr
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-ITC says cigarettes business remained subdued in Sept qtr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - ITC Ltd

* Says FMCG-cigarettes segment continues to be impacted due to severe pressure on legal cigarette industry

* Says operating conditions in hotels and paperboards, paper and packaging segment also remains subdued

* Proposed graphic health warnings excessively large, extremely gruesome, unreasonable

* Paperboards,Paper,Packaging segment revenue impacted by subdued demand in FMCG, legal cigarette industry, zero duty imports and cheap imports from china

* Global average size of GHW is only about 30 percent coverage of principal display area

* Says new graphic health warning will encourage flow of illegal trade of brands owned by international companies

* Steeper currency depreciation in competing geographies and lower wheat crop output in india constrained growth in agri business exports

* Says construction activities at luxury hotel projects in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad are progressing satisfactorily

* Says paperboards,paper & packaging biz in process of setting up bleached chemical thermo mechanical pulp mill at bhadrachalam unit

* Says new mill at Bhadrachalam unit expected to be commissioned in 2nd half of current financial year

* Says New GHW Will Provide further fillip to growth of illegal ciggerattes in country Source text:bit.ly/2eL0K9v Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.