BRIEF-PEPEES 9-month net profit rises to 9.7 mln zlotys YoY

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Przedsiebiorstwo Przemyslu Spozywczego PEPEES Sa :

* Says 9-month preliminary revenue 129.9 million zlotys ($32.9 million) versus 106.3 million zlotys year ago

* 9-month preliminary net profit 9.7 million zlotys versus 2.7 million zlotys year ago

* 9-month preliminary operating profit 13.5 million zlotys versus 5.3 million zlotys year ago

* The increase in profit helped by higher sales, especially on export, and increased production