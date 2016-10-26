BRIEF-Northrop Grumman Q3 earnings per share $3.35

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Northrop Grumman Corp

* Q3 earnings per share $3.35

* Q3 sales rose 3 percent to $6.2 billion

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $11.55 to $11.75

* Northrop Grumman says 2016 EPS guidance range increased to $11.55 to $11.75

* Northrop Grumman says sees 2016 sales $23,900 - $24,100 million

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures $800 million - $1,000 million

* Northrop Grumman says Q3 results include a federal tax benefit of $42 million, or $0.23 per diluted share

* Northrop Grumman says also recorded pre-tax benefits totaling $55 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, for two unallocated corporate items in quarter

* Sees 2016 operating margin in the mid to high 12% percent range

* Northrop Grumman says estimated capital expenditures in 2016 reflect increased programmatic requirements and $239 million for purchase of mission systems facilities

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.81, revenue view $6.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $11.05, revenue view $23.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Northrop Grumman says Q3 aerospace systems sales $2,782 million versus $2,544 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: