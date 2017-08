BRIEF-Brink's reports improved third-quarter results

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brink's Co :

* Brink's reports improved third-quarter results

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.48

* Brinks Co - full-year 2016 guidance affirmed

* Brinks Co qtrly non gaap earnings per share $0.64

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $737.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Brinks Co qtrly GAAP revenues $756 million versus $759 million

* Brinks Co qtrly NON-GAAP revenues $735 million versus $740 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.00, revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S