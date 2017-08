Oct 26 (Reuters) - Myriad Genetics Inc

* Says its BRACanalysis CDx test accurately identified patients who may benefit from treatment with Olaparib

* Says BRACanalysis CDx test was included in SOLO2 study as a diagnostic with olaparib

* Says results showed that Olaparib-treated patients achieved primary endpoint of prolonged PFS