BRIEF-Forest City concludes initial evaluation of dual-class structure

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Forest City Realty Trust Inc

* Forest City concludes initial evaluation of dual-class structure

* Forest City realty trust-independent committee approached rms to explore terms which they would be amenable to collapsing dual-class structure

* Says will not be submitting a proposal to shareholders to eliminate dual-class structure at this time

* Says independent committee and RMS were unable to reach an agreement at this time on mutually acceptable terms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: