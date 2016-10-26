BRIEF-JRP raises 250 mln stg of sterling denominated unrated 10 year Tier 2 capital

Oct 26 (Reuters) - JRP Group Plc

* Has raised 250 million stg of sterling denominated unrated 10 year tier 2 capital

* Bonds will be listed on Euro MTF market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange

* Capital that JRP has raised increases flexibility and provides further room for growth at attractive rates of return

* Capital raise enables co to repay senior bank debt, which stood at 98 mln stg at end of June 2016

* On a pro forma basis, group's Solvency II capital ratio at 30 June 2016 would have increased to approximately 151 pct