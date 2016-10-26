BRIEF-Coca-Cola Co says North America refranchising plan remains on track for completion in 2017

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co

* Coca-Cola Co says North America refranchising plan remains on track for completion in 2017

* Coca-Cola Co says also reached definitive agreements or signed letters of intent for 44 of the 51 cold-fill production facilities in the united states

* Coca-Cola Co sasy so far, reached agreements or signed loi to refranchise territories that account for about 65% of total U.S. Bottler-Delivered distribution volume