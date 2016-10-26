FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - Currently have over 200 reformulation initiatives under way to reduce added sugar
October 26, 2016 / 2:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola COO - Currently have over 200 reformulation initiatives under way to reduce added sugar

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Co

* CEO on conf call - continue to see challenges in many emerging and developing markets

* COO on conf call - macro challenges persisted in certain emerging markets, such as Argentina and Venezuela, hurting consolidated unit case volume growth

* COO on conf call - returned to growth in china driven by strong activation of Olympic campaign, improved execution, and better weather

* COO on conf call - have largely worked through wholesale inventory issue in China

* COO on conf call - addressing raw material shortages in Venezuela by rapidly scaling availability of zero sugar portfolio

* COO on conf call - economic environment in Russia improving slightly as the price of oil stabilizes

* COO on conf call - expanding portfolio in Europe by lifting smart water and Honest Tea brands from the US and shifting them to europe

* COO - providing more sugar-free options around the world, have launched Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, with a new and improved taste

* COO - currently have over 200 reformulation initiatives under way to reduce added sugar

* COO - in great britain, reduced the sugar and calories in brands such as sprite and fanta by 30%

* In volume terms, current split between sparkling and stills is 70/30, that split has been moving in favor of stills by about a point a year

* Did well in premium categories of still beverages in Q3, juice businesses and some of the tea businesses were a little weaker Further company coverage:

