10 months ago
BRIEF-State Bank of Travancore posts Sept-qtr loss
October 26, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-State Bank of Travancore posts Sept-qtr loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - State Bank of Travancore

* State Bank of Travancore - sept-quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus profit of 1.03 billion rupees year ago

* State Bank of Travancore - sept-quarter interest earned 23.76 billion rupees versus 24.17 billion rupees year ago

* State Bank of Travancore - sept-quarter gross NPA 11.55 percent

* State Bank of Travancore - sept-quarter net NPA 7.20 percent

* State Bank of Travancore - sept-quarter provisions 7.87 billion rupees versus 2.31 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2euUSCK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

