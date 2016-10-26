BRIEF-State Bank of Travancore posts Sept-qtr loss

Oct 26 (Reuters) - State Bank of Travancore
* State Bank of Travancore - sept-quarter net loss 5.88 billion rupees versus profit of 1.03 billion rupees year ago
* State Bank of Travancore - sept-quarter interest earned 23.76 billion rupees versus 24.17 billion rupees year ago
* State Bank of Travancore - sept-quarter gross NPA 11.55 percent
* State Bank of Travancore - sept-quarter net NPA 7.20 percent
* State Bank of Travancore - sept-quarter provisions 7.87 billion rupees versus 2.31 billion rupees