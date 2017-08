Oct 26 (Reuters) - Dynavax Technologies Corp :

* Dynavax Technologies announces sub-group results from HBV-23, pivotal phase 3 trial of its investigational hepatitis B vaccine heplisav-B

* Dynavax Technologies - says analysis shows heplisav-B, when administered as two doses over one month, induced significantly higher seroprotection rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: