10 months ago
October 26, 2016 / 1:46 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Klövern successfully issues bonds of SEK 1.50 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Klovern AB :

* Has successfully issued senior unsecured bonds in total amount of 1.50 billion Swedish crowns ($168.5 million) under framework amount of 1.50 billion crowns

* Announces tender offer results for its outstanding January 2017 bonds

* Bonds have a tenor of four years and a floating interest rate of three-months STIBOR + 390 basis points with final maturity in November 2020

* Issue proceeds will mainly be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and refinancing of Klövern's outstanding January 2017 bonds

* Aggregate principal amount of January 2017 bonds validly tendered for purchase by holders was 720 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9001 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

