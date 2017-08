Oct 26 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc :

* Sees mid-single digits systemwide group revenue position growth in first half of 2017 - conf call

* Forecast 2016 U.S. RevPAR growth in low single digits - conf call

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.86 to $0.89 - conf call

* "Expect softness in transient growth to continue" in Q4 - conf call Further company coverage: