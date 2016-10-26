FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mondelez sees continued weak demand from Middle East markets over next few qtrs - conf call
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mondelez sees continued weak demand from Middle East markets over next few qtrs - conf call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc :

* Mondelez - EMEA market dynamics down in Q3, especially in Middle East as Gulf states, Saudi Arabia deal with pressures due to persistent low oil prices - conf call

* Mondelez executive - planning for continued weak demand from the Middle East markets over next few quarters - conf call

* Mondelez - rise in Q3 adjusted operating margin driven by overhead reductions due to zero based budgeting, expansion of shared services - conf call

* Mondelez - India posted mix single-digit growth in operating margins in Q3 driven in part by continued strength in chocolate, launch of Bournvita biscuits - conf call

* Mondelez executive - encouraged by early market feedback on launch of Milka chocolate in China - conf call

* Mondelez - consistent with Q2, Q3 organic net revenue in Brazil continued to be difficult as economy remained in deep recession - conf call

* Mondelez - planning for challenging situation in Brazil to continue into at least H1 2017 - conf call Further company coverage:

