BRIEF-Enerchina holdings provides clarification in respect of certain media articles

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Enerchina Holdings Ltd -

* Clarification in respect of certain media articles

* Refers to media articles appearing on 24 October 2016 and 25 October 2016 reporting on a non-wholly owned subsidiary of company

* Ma Huateng, Ma Mingzhe And Ma Yun are not joint venture partners to possible joint venture

* Application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 27 October 2016