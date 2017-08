Oct 26 (Reuters) - Korian SA :

* Korian's revenue of 2,224.0 million euros ($2.43 billion) at 30 September 2016 represents around 16 pct growth

* Sales target for 2016 confirmed

* For the first nine months of 2016, organic growth was 4.0%

* Korian reiterates its 2016 full-year revenue target around 3 billion euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9163 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)