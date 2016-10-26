BRIEF-Under Armour CEO on CNBC - Can "absolutely" achieve 2017, 2018 targets

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Under Armour Inc CEO Kevin Plank on CNBC:

* In 2012, we were a $100 million international business, today we are $700 million

* In 2012, footwear was a $200 million business, today it is approaching $1 billion; same with women's business

* "We have eyes on being the no 1. Brand in the world"

* Across industry lead times are so slow; it is a 18 month product cycle and a 12 month sales cycle

* We can absolutely achieve our 2017, 2018 targets

* "We don't get credit unless we win"

* "We're still a 1000 bps behind our competitors from a gross margin standpoint in footwear. But we are getting better"

* North American wholesale apparel is still our most profitable business

* On fashion apparel - lifestyle currently represents less than 5 pct of total business, see it as a $15 billion opportunity

* We are going to open 70 plus stores in q4 this year , most in China; also opened 30 new ecommerce sites in last 18 months

* Under Armour has 11,000 store points of distribution in n. America today compared with our top competitor which has 24,000