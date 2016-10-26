FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Boeing projects air cargo traffic to grow over next 20 years
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 6:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Boeing projects air cargo traffic to grow over next 20 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co :

* Boeing forecasts world air cargo traffic to grow long term as economy strengthens

* Says projects air cargo traffic will grow at an annual rate of 4.2 percent over next 20 years

* Forecasts that world air cargo fleet will expand by 70 percent by 2035, adding a total of 2,370 freighters to market

* Projects e-commerce market will be one of primary factors driving growth, reaching $3.6 trillion by 2020

* China's express market keeps expanding, with a five-year growth rate of 55 percent in volume and 39 percent in revenue

* Forecast shows markets linked to Asia will lead all other international markets in long term average air cargo growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.