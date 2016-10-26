UPDATE 5-Boeing sees cash growth even if sales, production slow
Oct 26 Boeing Co on Wednesday beat profit expectations in the third quarter as cost-cutting offset declining revenue at the world's biggest planemaker.
Oct 26 Praxair Inc :
* Praxair expands on-site business for wastewater customers in China
* Signed long-term deal with Xiao Hong Men water recycling plant to build, own, operate VPSA system for water treatment processes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Monster Worldwide rejects medianews group's partial tender offer
* Apple pares some losses but still down on declining iPhone sales