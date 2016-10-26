REFILE-BRIEF-National Australia Bank says FY group NIM declined 2 basis points

(Corrects Eikon source text)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - National Australia Bank Ltd :

* Final dividend 99 cents per share fully franked, $2.63 billion declared

* FY cash earnings were $6.48 billion, an increase of $261 million

* FY net profit attributable to owners of company was $352 million, down 94.4 pct

* FY charge for bad and doubtful debts (B&DDS) rose 7.0 pct to $800 million

* FY Group net interest margin (NIM) declined 2 basis points mainly due to higher funding costs

* FY excluding discontinued operations, statutory net profit decreased 5.6 pct to $6.42 billion

* Group's common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 9.8 pct as at 30 September 2016, an increase of 8 basis points

* Group's common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio was 9.8 pct as at 30 September 2016, an increase of 8 basis points

* "Group's CET1 target ratio remains between 8.75 pct - 9.25 pct, based on current regulatory requirements"