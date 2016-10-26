FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MG Unit Trust announces a one off $81.8 million deviation from profit sharing mechanism
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2016 / 11:01 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-MG Unit Trust announces a one off $81.8 million deviation from profit sharing mechanism

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - MG Unit Trust

* MG announces a one off $81.8 million deviation from profit sharing mechanism

* Fy17 dividend/distribution to be fully franked, franking for fy18 is unlikely with partial franking anticipated for fy19

* MG confirms cost efficiency program is proceeding in line with expectations

* "Murray Goulburn expects to lose an additional 10% of milk supply in FY17"

* Murray Goulburn's continued "cost out" program is expected to generate annual savings of around $55 million, with incremental savings in FY18 of $32-47 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

