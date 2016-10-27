FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Wenzhou Kangning Hospital enters strategic cooperation agreement
October 27, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Wenzhou Kangning Hospital enters strategic cooperation agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Wenzhou Kangning Hospital co ltd

* Kn Hospital-voluntary Announcement - Strategic Cooperation Agreement With Kuanping Capital

* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with ningbo meishan bonded port kuanyuan investment management

* Co will provide consultancy service to assist fund in identifying and evaluating potential investment

* Will be granted preferred right to provide entrustment management services to any psychiatric institutions that fund acquires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

