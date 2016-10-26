BRIEF-Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp announces 1 for 10 reverse stock split
* Hongli Clean Energy Technologies Corp announces reverse stock split
Oct 26 Marathon Petroleum Corp :
* Sets dividend of $0.36 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Magnum Hunter Resources Corporation announces appointment of new executive vice president and chief financial officer
NEW YORK, Oct 26 Federal prosecutors have opened an investigation related to shopping center owner and operator Brixmor Property Group Inc's disclosure earlier this year that accounting personnel had manipulated its financial results.