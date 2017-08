Oct 26 (Reuters) - Oasis Crescent Property Fund :

* Reviewed condensed interim results for the six months ended Sept. 30 2016

* Six month headline earnings and diluted headline earnings per unit 50.3 cents versus 64.6 cents

* Six month revenue 47.378 million rand versus 47.023 million rand