BRIEF-Mylan launches first generics of Benicar and Benicar HCT Tablets
* Mylan launches first generics of Benicar and Benicar HCT Tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 Exxon Mobil Corp
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mylan launches first generics of Benicar and Benicar HCT Tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 26 Boeing Co on Wednesday beat profit expectations in the third quarter as cost-cutting offset declining revenue at the world's biggest planemaker.
Oct 26 A Verizon executive said the acquisition of Yahoo still makes sense, but the telecommunications giant needs more information about the email provider's massive breach of accounts.