BRIEF-Monster Worldwide says rejects Medianews Group's partial tender offer
* Monster Worldwide rejects medianews group's partial tender offer
Oct 26 Wabtec Corp:
* Wabtec Corp - U.S. DOJ has filed proposed consent decree with U.S. District court in washington, to approve co's combination with faiveley transport S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Monster Worldwide rejects medianews group's partial tender offer
* Apple pares some losses but still down on declining iPhone sales
Oct 26 U.S. weapons maker Northrop Grumman Corp reported a 16.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by higher sales in its aerospace systems business that makes the center fuselage of the F-35 fighter jets.