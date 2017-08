Oct 26 (Reuters) - Raymond James Financial Inc -

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $1.28 excluding items

* Q4 earnings per share $1.19

* Q4 earnings per share $1.19

* Q4 revenue $1.46 billion

* Q4 revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarter-end financial assets under management of $77.0 billion, up 18 percent compared to September 2015 Further company coverage: