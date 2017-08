Oct 26 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp :

* New York Supreme Court orders Exxon Mobil to comply with A.G. Schneiderman'S subpoena

* Attorney general Eric T. Schneiderman - subpoena seeks documents related to auditor PWC's work for Exxon Source text for Eikon: [on.ny.gov/2eSvJPm] Further company coverage: ;))