Oct 27 (Reuters) - Karo Pharma AB

* Says net sales amounted to Msek 250.8 (11.7), whereof Q3 Msek 85.2 (9.4)

* Says EBITDA was Msek 22.8 (-49.4), whereof Q3 Msek 10.2 (-13.3)

* Says full year forecast for EBITDA is Msek 35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)