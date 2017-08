Oct 27 (Reuters) - Stefanel SpA :

* Says that on behalf of Finpiave SpA, Elca Srl in liquidation and Compagnia Gestioni Industriali Srl in liquidation, holding 56.554 pct stake in company, denies media reports on negotiations for sale of majority stake in company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)