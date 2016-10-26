BRIEF-Tesla posts 3rd-qtr non-GAAP profit of $0.71 per share

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc :

* Model 3 on plan for volume deliveries in second half of 2017

* "Every new Tesla produced now comes with hardware for self-driving"

* Expect capital expenditures in 2016 will be approximately $1.8 billion

* Q3 GAAP net income was $22 million, or $0.14 per share

* Total Q3 GAAP revenue was $2.30 billion, up 145% from Q3 2015, while total Q3 gross margin was 27.7%, compared to 21.6% in Q2

* Maintain guidance of 50,000 new vehicle deliveries for the second half of 2016, with a Q4 plan of just over 25,000 deliveries

* Qtrly non-GAAP net income was $111 million, or $0.71 per share on a diluted basis

* Gigafactory remains on track to begin cell production later this year for use initially in energy storage products

* "Achieved record production levels in Q3, rising to 25,185 vehicles for an increase of 37% from Q2 and an increase of 92% from Q3 last year"

* On track to meet full year 2016 operating expenses guidance

* Adding a new leasing partner in the fourth quarter of 2016

* "We now expect our capital expenditures in 2016 will be approximately $1.8 billion"

* Cash and cash equivalents were $3.1 billion at quarter end, compared with $3.2 billion at the end of Q2

* "We continue to expand the Tesla vehicle charging network"

* Capital expenditures for the past three quarters totaled $759 million

* At the end of Q3, had 715 Supercharger locations globally, with 4,461 individual Superchargers

* Starting this quarter, financial releases no longer include non-GAAP revenue disclosures that were historically provided

* Gigafactory remains on track to support volume production and deliveries of Model 3 in second half of 2017

* "Capital expenditures remain on plan to help us reach our goal of producing 500,000 vehicles in 2018"

* Continue to expand production capacity at Fremont facility and are exploring additional production capacity in Asia and Europe

* Q3 revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "Tesla vehicles have already been driven over 3 billion miles, including more than 1.3 billion miles logged by vehicles with Autopilot hardware"

* "For Model 3, we have completed production line layouts and will soon begin installation of new body welding and final assembly lines" Source text: (bit.ly/2f8kdVa) Further company coverage: