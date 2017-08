Oct 26 (Reuters) - TiGenix NV

* TiGenix NV removes KBC Securities and Chardan Capital Markets as underwriters to the U.S. IPO - SEC filing

* TiGenix NV adds BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen and Company and BTIG as underwriters to the U.S. IPO Source text: [bit.ly/2dJB7IL] Further company coverage: