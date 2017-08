Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sprott Resource Corp :

* Sprott Resource Corp. Announces purchase of shares of Corsa Coal Corp.

* Sprott Resource- purchased 10 million common shares of Corsa Coal Corp at a price of $0.10 per share

* Sprott Resource Corp - SRC beneficially owns, through SRP, approximately 17.2% of total issued and outstanding common shares of Corsa,