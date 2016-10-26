BRIEF-Republic Airways along with Republic Airline and Bombardier, Learjet, and C Series Aircraft partnership entered into contract change order

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Republic Airways Holdings Inc

* Republic Airways -On Oct 20, 2016, co along with Republic Airline and Bombardier, Learjet, and C Series Aircraft Limited partnership entered into contract change order

* Republic Airways -Amendment provided for deferral of scheduled aircraft payments to Bombardier and scheduled aircraft deliveries

* Republic Airways -In addition, co and Bombardier parties reached a settlement agreement to provide for a general unsecured claim in amount of $1.5 million Source text: [bit.ly/2eHsOtN] Further company coverage: