BRIEF-Mastercard Foundation reports sale of common stock

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc -

* Mastercard foundation reports open market sale of co's common stock of 24,208 shares at average price of $103.22 per share on October 24 - SEC filing

* Mastercard foundation reports open market sale of co's common stock of 24,208 shares at average price of $102.83 per share on October 25

* Mastercard foundation reports open market sale of co's common stock of 24,208 shares at average price of $103.04 per share on October 26 Source text: [bit.ly/2f8vgxH] Further company coverage: