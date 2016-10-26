BRIEF-Celanese files patent infringement complaint with U.S. International Trade Commission
* Files patent infringement complaint with U.S. International Trade Commission seeking exclusion of certain high-potency sweeteners
Oct 26 Tesla Motors Inc
* Tesla Motors Inc - chance that will be profitable even including stock and non-cash stock-based expenses in Q4 - conf call
* Tesla Motors Inc - access to capital markets and sources of liquidity is as "strong as it's ever been"
* Tesla Motors Inc's Musk - current financial plan does not require any capital raise for model 3 at all
* Tesla Motors Inc's Musk - SolarCity will be neutral or a cash contributor to tesla results in Q4 "in a small way"
* Tesla Motors Inc's Musk - could raise capital to account for uncertainty
* Tesla Motors Inc's Musk - probably not planning on capital raise in Q1
* Tesla Motors Inc - expects higher capital expenditure in 2017 than in 2016 - conf call
* Tesla Motors Inc - expects capital expenditure to ramp up in first half of 2017 from q3 level Further company coverage:
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.23 to $1.28
* Consolidated sales for Q3 were $318.5 million, a 15.3 percent increase