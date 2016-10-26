Oct 26 Tesla Motors Inc

* Tesla Motors Inc - chance that will be profitable even including stock and non-cash stock-based expenses in Q4 - conf call

* Tesla Motors Inc - access to capital markets and sources of liquidity is as "strong as it's ever been"

* Tesla Motors Inc's Musk - current financial plan does not require any capital raise for model 3 at all

* Tesla Motors Inc's Musk - SolarCity will be neutral or a cash contributor to tesla results in Q4 "in a small way"

* Tesla Motors Inc's Musk - could raise capital to account for uncertainty

* Tesla Motors Inc's Musk - probably not planning on capital raise in Q1

* Tesla Motors Inc - expects higher capital expenditure in 2017 than in 2016 - conf call

* Tesla Motors Inc - expects capital expenditure to ramp up in first half of 2017 from q3 level