10 months ago
BRIEF-Blackmores Ltd reports qtrly NPAT of $12 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 27, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Blackmores Ltd reports qtrly NPAT of $12 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Blackmores Ltd

* Qtrly net profit after tax of $12 million, down 46.6% compared to previous corresponding period

* Qtrly group sales of $149 million, 8.1% down compared to previous corresponding period

* "Don't expect to match last year's performance for full year"

* Anticipate a stronger Q2 compared to Q1 sales and profit

* Current range of 17 products is expected to grow to 29 core lines in more than 1,200 retail outlets by end of financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
