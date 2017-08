Oct 27 (Reuters) - Universal Medical Financial & Technical Advisory Services Co Ltd

* 9 mnth profit before tax of group up by over 35% compared with corresponding period of 2015

* During Q3 of 2016, business of group maintained steady growth

* 9 mnth net interest margin and net interest spread both remained stable as compared to those in first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: