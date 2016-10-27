FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Moody's: China's shadow banking activity expands briskly; credit growth outpaces nominal GDP
#Financials
October 27, 2016 / 2:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's: China's shadow banking activity expands briskly; credit growth outpaces nominal GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: China's shadow banking activity expands briskly; credit growth outpaces nominal GDP

* Moody's: economy-wide leverage continues to increase but growth of shadow banking components included in total social financing remain subdued

* Moody's: E-finance in China is expanding, as it benefits from opportunities afforded by an under-developed consumer banking system

* Moody's: E-finance players in China have greater opportunities to expand rapidly by providing core financial services and tapping under-served segments of market Source text: bit.ly/2fhvulr

