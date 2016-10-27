BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank of Australia commences fee refunds for affected advice customers from 2007

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank Of Australia

* Fee refunds for affected advice customers from as far back as 2007 have commenced

* Customers to be refunded approximately $105 million in fees plus interest

* Action to avoid issue occurring again already undertaken as part of long-term business transformation

* Commonwealth Bank confirmed it has been working to identify and remediate customers since 2014 and has already commenced refunding customer fees