FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Scor 9 mth gross written premiums up 4.4 pct
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 27, 2016 / 5:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Scor 9 mth gross written premiums up 4.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Scor SE :

* Reports net income of 438 million euros ($477.6 million) for first nine months of 2016, confirming strength of its business

* Gross written premiums reach 10,216 million euros at end of first nine months of 2016, up 4.4 pct at constant exchange rates

* Global life records a robust technical margin of 7.1 pct in first nine months of 2016

* Scor's financial leverage stands at 25.1 pct at Sept. 30, 2016

* Scor's estimatedsolvency ratio at Sept. 30, 2016 stands at 212 pct, within optimal solvency range of 185%-220% as defined in "Vision in Action" plan

* "In q1 in which our plan "Vision in Action" has been implemented, profitability and solvency targets have both been achieved" - CEO

* FY 2016 growth is expected to normalize at around +6 pct vs 2015

* As at Sept. 30, 2016, expected financial cash flow over next 24 months stands at 6.4 billion euros (including cash, coupons and redemptions) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.